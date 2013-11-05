May 14, 2017 — All five locations offer free/reduced admission, free guided tours, light refreshments, and kids activities.

What is the Milwaukee Museum Mile?

The Milwaukee Museum Mile is a joint effort of five museums to create a simple and more affordable way for visitors to access and enjoy multiple museum experiences, while promoting Milwaukee’s East Side as a destination to both residents of and visitors to our city. The museums are located within a comfortable walking distance of each other—along N. Prospect, N. Wahl and N. Terrace Avenues—and offer visitors the opportunity to discover Milwaukee’s hidden museum jewels and experience the history, architecture, culture and art that have come to define our city.

Free Shuttle and Parking

A free, continuous shuttle bus will travel between locations, 11am-4pm. Visitors can park at museum locations where parking is available or utilize street parking. Walking and bicycling to the event are also encouraged.