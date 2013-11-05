Art In The City Plein Air MKE 2017
Attend our Awards
& Art Sale Soirée
May 18 @ 6-8:30pm
The Soirée is FREE for MMM members. Buy and view art before the public:
May 11 to May 21
Join us as 60 acclaimed artists paint and compete for over $6,000 in prizes along the Milwaukee Museum Mile. Last year’s inaugural event brought thousands to the Mile, showcasing talented painters from around the Midwest and exposing new audiences to our museums and to all the historic East Side has to offer.
Hundreds are expected to attend the Art in the City Soirée for the artist awards and art sale at Saint John’s On The Lake.
What’s New in 2017
Due to its success, we have increased the number of days and expanded the competition boundary. This year’s judges are nationally renowned artists Bill Suys and Shelby Keefe. The MMM is also proud to announce an additional Quick Paint on Prospect/North Avenue.
Main Event Schedule
May 11-17 Artists paint along MMM, 8am-5pm
May 13 Brady St. Quick Paint, 8am-5pm
May 14 Prospect/North Ave. Quick Paint, 8am-5pm; MMM Day, 11am-4pm
May 15 Coffee with the Artists @ North Point Lighthouse, 7-10am
May 18 Art In The City Soirée, 6-8:30pm
May 19-21 Public art sales at Saint John’s On The Lake, Fri. 10am-7pm, Sat. 10am-5pm, Sun. 10am-3pm
May 18th Art In The City Soirée Schedule
4:30-6:00pm – First-look members only art sale, hors d’oeuvres, champagne, cash bar, live music by the Chris Hanson Band
6:00-6:30pm – Buy now public art sale, hors d’oeuvres, champagne, cash bar, live music
6:30-7:00pm – Artist awards ceremony
7:00-8:30pm – Buy now public art sale, hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, live music
Artists In The City Lineup
Art in the City 2016 Winners
Main Event
“Plein Air Milwaukee raised the bar in their inaugural event of 2016. Top notch art, the easy ability to see art created and get to know the artists and a bang up, spot on opening all created an event you don’t want to miss this year!! The art generated by plein air artists is as personal as it gets…your neighborhood, sometimes even your home, through the trained eye of an artist. What could be better than that?”– Wendie Thompson
“Great event, fantastic sales and neat museums I would not otherwise have known about. I’ve been recommending it to others for next year!”
“My eyes were opened to many painting spots. Loved the friendly volunteer staff; good extra events like the North Point Lighthouse morning coffee, great logo, and wonderful sales!”
“It was here in Milwaukee, by the beautiful lake. It was sponsored by art museums…The exhibition gallery was great!”