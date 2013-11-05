Art In The City Plein Air MKE 2017

May 11 to May 21

Join us as 60 acclaimed artists paint and compete for over $6,000 in prizes along the Milwaukee Museum Mile. Last year’s inaugural event brought thousands to the Mile, showcasing talented painters from around the Midwest and exposing new audiences to our museums and to all the historic East Side has to offer.

Hundreds are expected to attend the Art in the City Soirée for the artist awards and art sale at Saint John’s On The Lake.

What’s New in 2017

Due to its success, we have increased the number of days and expanded the competition boundary. This year’s judges are nationally renowned artists Bill Suys and Shelby Keefe. The MMM is also proud to announce an additional Quick Paint on Prospect/North Avenue.