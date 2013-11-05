Art In The City Plein Air MKE 2017

May 11 to May 21

Join us as 60 acclaimed artists paint and compete for over $6,000 in prizes along the Milwaukee Museum Mile. Last year’s inaugural event brought thousands to the Mile, showcasing talented painters from around the Midwest and exposing new audiences to our museums and to all the historic East Side has to offer.

Hundreds are expected to attend the Art in the City Soirée for the artist awards and art sale at Saint John’s On The Lake.

What’s New in 2017

Due to its success, we have increased the number of days and expanded the competition boundary. This year’s judges are nationally renowned artists Bill Suys and Shelby Keefe. The MMM is also proud to announce an additional Quick Paint on Prospect/North Avenue.

Main Event Schedule

May 11-17 Artists paint along MMM, 8am-5pm

May 13 Brady St. Quick Paint, 8am-5pm

May 14 Prospect/North Ave. Quick Paint, 8am-5pm; MMM Day, 11am-4pm

May 15 Coffee with the Artists @ North Point Lighthouse, 7-10am

May 18 Art In The City Soirée, 6-8:30pm

May 19-21 Public art sales at Saint John’s On The Lake, Fri. 10am-7pm, Sat. 10am-5pm, Sun. 10am-3pm

May 18th Art In The City Soirée Schedule

4:30-6:00pm – First-look members only art sale, hors d’oeuvres, champagne, cash bar, live music by the Chris Hanson Band

6:00-6:30pm – Buy now public art sale, hors d’oeuvres, champagne, cash bar, live music

6:30-7:00pm – Artist awards ceremony

7:00-8:30pm – Buy now public art sale, hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, live music

Proceeds benefit the MMM museums

Main Event Artist Documents

Main Prospectus
Registration Form
Boundaries

Quick Paint Artist Documents

Brady St Prospectus
Brady St Boundaries
Prospect/North Ave Prospectus
Prospect/North Ave Boundaries
Volunteering at Art In The City Plein Air MKE Milwaukee

Interested in Volunteering?

Artists In The City Lineup

Bob Rossi
Julia Rizzi
Tom Smith
Tatyana Robberts
Kriste Sankey
Barbara Hayden
Daniel Rizzi
Michael Olive
Judith Gahn Murphy
Wendie Thompson
Vivian Foster
Pat Zandron
Gary Kenney
Mark Rosolek

Carolyn Larkin
Beth Stoddard
Kathleen Flaherty
James Hempel
Mary Prince
D.K. Palecek
Michelle Savas Thompson
Richard Dorbin
Doug Haynes
Nyle Gordon
Thomas Buchs
Margaret Robinson
Stephen Wysocki
Chuck Weber

Ariana Huggett
Lynn M. Rix
Amy J. Rindfleisch
Audrey Dulmes
Peggy Hope
Susan Hale
Christina Body
Jeanne Bril
Sherrod Milewski
Jennifer Stanley
RL Weber
Ann Powell
Marlys Greenhalgh
Deborah T. Rollo

Les Leffingwell
Debbie Callahan
Johnna Papin
Fred Bell
Brian Sindler
Sherri Thomas
Janet MacIver
Mary Ellen Mueller
Judith Van Gemert
Timothy Schnese
Florie Enders
Mat Barber Kennedy
Judith N. Schouten
Kyle Martin
Michael Westcott

Art in the City 2016 Winners

Main Event

1st Place Nyle Gordon Museum Dwellers

First Place

Nyle Gordan
Museum Dwellers

2nd Place Kathie Wheeler Lake Park Falls

Second Place

Kathie Wheeler
Lake Park Falls

3rd Place Derek Davis Spring Blush

Third Place

Derek Davis
Spring Blush

Honorable Mentions

Chuck Weber Early Morn at North Point

North Point Lighthouse

Chuck Weber
Early Morn at North Point Lighthouse

Ariana Huggett Villa Terrace Courtyard

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

Ariana Huggett
Villa Terrace Courtyard

Wendie Thompson The Greeter

Charles Allis Art Museum

Wendie Thompson
The Greeter

Sherri Thomas Remembrance

Jewish Museum Milwaukee

Sherri Thomas
Remembrance

D.K. Palececk Spring Shadows On Teal Windows

Juror’s Choice

D.K. Palecek
Spring Shadows On Teal Windows

Brady Street Quick Paint Competition

1st Place Michael Olive The Coin

First Place

Michael Olive
The Coin

2nd Place Brian Sindler Morning Brady Street

Second Place

Brian Sindler
Morning, Brady Street

3rd Place Les Leffingwell Nomad

Third Place

Les Leffingwell
Nomad

“Plein Air Milwaukee raised the bar in their inaugural event of 2016. Top notch art, the easy ability to see art created and get to know the artists and a bang up, spot on opening all created an event you don’t want to miss this year!! The art generated by plein air artists is as personal as it gets…your neighborhood, sometimes even your home, through the trained eye of an artist. What could be better than that?”

– Wendie Thompson

Group Coordinator, Wisconsin Plein Air Painters Association

“Great event, fantastic sales and neat museums I would not otherwise have known about. I’ve been recommending it to others for next year!”

Artist in the City 2016

“My eyes were opened to many painting spots. Loved the friendly volunteer staff; good extra events like the North Point Lighthouse morning coffee, great logo, and wonderful sales!”

Artist in the City 2016

“It was here in Milwaukee, by the beautiful lake. It was sponsored by art museums…The exhibition gallery was great!”

Artist in the City 2016